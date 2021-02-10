CRIME STOPPERS: Police seeking help in request for information, one subject wanted for warrant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in two cases, one retail fraud case and one suspect is wanted for a warrant.
Case One:
The Lansing Police Department is investigating a retail fraud and destruction of property
incident that occurred at a business on the 5000 block of South Waverly Road. The
involved subject is described as a black male, approximately 5’9” tall and possibly in his
30s. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident,
please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.
Case Two:
Terry Tarre Bryant
Male, Age 33, 5’07”, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
Mr. Bryant has a warrant for a bond violation out of the City of
Lansing, Michigan.