CRIME STOPPERS: Police seeking help in request for information, one subject wanted for warrant

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor said Wednesday that she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” last year’s general election, a step that comes just weeks after President Donald Trump asked a top official to find enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

In a Jan. 2 call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump repeatedly argued that the state's top elections official could change the certified results of the presidential election, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected.