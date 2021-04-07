Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in robbery, retail fraud cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is requesting help in two cases: one robbery case and one retail fraud case.

CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on March 30 on the 600 Block of North Larch St.

Police are looking to identify two male subjects involved in the robbery.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

CASE TWO: The Lansing Police Department is investigating a retail fraud case that occurred on March 11 on the 6000 block of South Pennsylvania Ave.

Police are looking to identify a subject that allegedly stole over $1,000 in lottery tickets.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.