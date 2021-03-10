Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in vehicle part theft, burglaries, wanted subject

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in three cases: one car part theft, a string of burglaries, and one man is wanted for criminal sexual misconduct

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car on the north end of Lansing. The theft occurred during the afternoon of Feb 24, 2021.

Police are trying to locate a white SUV and an unidentified subject

related to the incident. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject,

or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP

CASE TWO: The LPD is investigating a series of burglaries at retail marijuana stores/dispensaries. Entry was made with a stolen vehicle.

regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers

at (517) 483- STOP

CASE THREE: Zhavian Kamani Cleveland is wanted for criminal sexual conduct in Jackson, Michigan. He is Male, Age 24, 6’00”, 178 pounds, black hair, brown eyes



If you know his whereabouts or have any information you can call crime stoppers at (517) 483- STOP