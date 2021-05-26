Crime Stoppers: Police seeking information in burglary, attempted murder cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs help in two cases, one robbery/attempted murder case and a drive-by shooting case.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a burglary and murder attempt that occurred during the evening of April 25 on the 500 block of East Mount Hope Ave in Lansing.

Three unidentified juveniles allegedly broke into a residence and stole multiple items from within.

When the homeowner returned during the burglary, one of the juveniles fired a weapon at the homeowner, the Lansing Police Department said.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Photos of the suspects can be seen below.













CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is also investigating an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred at approximately 2:50 a.m. on May 19.

LPD Patrol officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 800 block of Moores River Dr.

Upon arrival, officers learned multiple gunshots were fired from a motor vehicle passing through the neighborhood on Moores River Dr.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.