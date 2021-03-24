Crime Stoppers: Police seeking information regarding 2 wanted suspects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for two wanted subjects and is asking the public to come forward with any information leading to their arrest.

SUBJECT ONE:

Jordan Nicholas Wurmnest

Male, Age 27, 6’00”, 198 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Mr. Wurmnest has a felony warrant for a burglary out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Wurmenst

SUBJECT TWO:

David Wayne Skopek

Male, Age 60, 6’01”, 190 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes

Mr. Skopek has a felony warrant for damage to property out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Skopek

If you have any information regarding the two wanted subjects, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867. All tips can be given anonymously.