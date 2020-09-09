Crime Stoppers: requests to identify 2 people involved in shooting, 1 to identify in vandalism of GOP building

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s Crime Stoppers is seeking three individuals, two involved with a shooting and the other involved in an instance of vandalism.

The first attempt to identify comes from the Lansing Police Department, which is investigating a shooting that occurred during the late morning hours of September 7 on the 4800 block of South Waverly Road.

Police need help to identify a male and a female subject that were involved in the incident. They arrived at the scene in what appears to be an early 2000s GMC Yukon.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

The second attempt to identify comes from the Lansing Police Department, which needs help identifying a subject that vandalized the Michigan GOP building on the 500 block of Seymour Avenue.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of September 7. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.