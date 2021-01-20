Crime stoppers seeking help in locating missing person, man wanted for questioning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for help in two cases.

Case one:

The Lansing Police Department needs help locating a missing person. 38 year old Andrew Thomas Watson II was last seen on Georgetown Boulevard in the south end of Lansing. Mr. Watson was wearing the clothing pictured and 5’5” tall and 140 pounds. If you have any information regarding the location of Mr. Watson, please contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Andrew Thomas Watson was last seen on Georgetown Boulevard in the south end of Lansing

Case two: Police are searching for Wille C Cole Jr. Cole is male, Age 50, 5’05”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes Mr. Cole is wanted for questioning in a criminal sexual conduct investigation by the Lansing Police Department.