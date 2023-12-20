LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Law enforcement in Lansing and Jackson are asking for your help in locating three men wanted on felony warrants.

If you know where any of these men are, or have information, you can provide a tip to Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. Your tip could lead to a reward of up to $1,000. You can remain anonymous if you like.

Scott Weston Esch

Scott Weston Esch, 36, is being sought by Lansing Police on an arson warrant. (COURESTY PHOTO/WLNS)

Lansing Police are seeking Scott Weston Esch on a warrant for arson. He is 36. He is 6 foot 1 inch tall and 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Arence Delwaun Kindred

Arence Delwaun Kindred, 38, is wanted out of the city of Jackson on a warrant for dangerous drugs. (COURTESY PHOTO/WLNS)

Arence Delwaun Kindred is being sought by the Jackson Police Department. He is wanted on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. Kindred is 38. He stands 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Shawndell Julian Chapman, 33, is wanted by Lansing Police on a warrant for home invasion. (COURTESY PHOTO/LANSING)

Shawndell Julian Chapman is being sought by the Lansing Police Department on a warrant for home invasion. He is 33. He stand 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.