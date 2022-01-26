Crime Stoppers: Three wanted in felony arrests, two requests for information

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan police departments are asking for help in five cases this week, and you can find a full breakdown of those below:

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for assistance in a 2015 murder.

Late in the morning on April 23, 2015, police responded to a breaking and entering complaint on the 600 block of Fenton Street.

Officers located Matthew Straub dead in his residence due to a gunshot wound.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.







CASE TWO:

Lansing Police needs your help identifying an individual using a stolen credit card, that was stolen from a customer at a Lansing business on December 12.

The card was then used at a different store a few hours later.

If you have any information regarding the

identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE THREE:

Lansing Police have a felony warrant for Domingo Izquierdo Lobet. Lobet is a 55-year-old male, weighing 175 pounds, standing at 5’7″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE FOUR:

Lansing Police have a felony arrest warrant out for Noel Jerod Johnson. Johnson is a 32-year-old male, standing at 6’1″, weighing 188 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



CASE FIVE:

Lansing Police have a felony warrant for Isaiah Shakeem Salinas. Salinas is a 24-year-old male, standing at 5’9″ and weighing 140 pounds. Salinas has black hair and brown eyes.



