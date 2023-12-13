LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, police are looking to locate these three men.

Michael Ryan Dye, age 33, 5’11”, 200 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Mr. Dye has a warrant for a supervised release violation out of the U.S District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

Michael Ryan Dye, 33, is on supervised release from the U.S. District Court of the Wester District of Michigan. He’s 5’11”, 200 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for violations of his supervised release.

Derrick Xavier Read, 25, is wanted by the Lansing Police Department on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. He’s 5’07”, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Chris Bernard Robinson Jr., age 31, 6’03”, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Mr. Robinson has a warrant for intimidation out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Chris Bernard Robinson, Jr., 31, is also wanted by the Lansing Police Department on a warrant for intimidation. He’s 6’03”, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where these individuals are call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. You can remain anonymous. Your tip could also result in up to $1,000 in reward money.