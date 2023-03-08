LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are looking for the public’s help with home invasion and assault cases.
If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.
Do you know 35-year-old Jonathan Matthew Boyce?
Boyce is wanted for assault in Lansing.
He is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The Lansing Police Department is looking for information regarding the location of Demasio Nino Perez.
Perez, 18, is wanted for an alleged home invasion.
He is 5-foot-9, weighing around 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Do you know this man?
Police are asking for information regarding the whereabouts of 24-year-old Gregory Dewayne Fox. He is wanted for aggravated assault.
Fox, 24, 6-foot-2, and weighs around 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Giving Crime Stoppers information regarding these cases could yield as much as a $1,000 reward.