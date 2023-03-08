Do you recognize the men puctured above?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are looking for the public’s help with home invasion and assault cases.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Do you know 35-year-old Jonathan Matthew Boyce?

Boyce is wanted for assault in Lansing.

He is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

The Lansing Police Department is looking for information regarding the location of Demasio Nino Perez.

Perez, 18, is wanted for an alleged home invasion.

He is 5-foot-9, weighing around 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Do you know this man?

Police are asking for information regarding the whereabouts of 24-year-old Gregory Dewayne Fox. He is wanted for aggravated assault.

Fox, 24, 6-foot-2, and weighs around 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Once again, if you have information regarding the cases above, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Giving Crime Stoppers information regarding these cases could yield as much as a $1,000 reward.