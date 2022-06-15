LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help in looking for three individuals who have a felony warrant in Lansing.

Here’s who is featured in this week’s Crime Stoppers:

CASE ONE

Photo is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Angelique Marie Redmond

Angelique Redmond has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing. She is 44-years-old, standing at 5-foot-3 and weighing around 182 pounds. Redmond has black hair and brown eyes.

CASE TWO

Photo is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Kane Montana Alvarez

Kane Alvarez has a felony warrant for kidnapping based out of Lansing. He is 26-years-old, and is 5-foot-3, weighing around 240 pounds. Alvarez has black hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE

Photo is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Asia Jordyn-Taylor Guilford

Asia Guilford has a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing. She is 24-years-old, standing at 5-foot-7 and weighing around 160 pounds. Guilford has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information on any of the cases mentioned above, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.