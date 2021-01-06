38-year-old man dies after stabbing in Lansing, police report

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A 38-year-old man died from a stabbing Wednesday in the early morning, Lansing Police report.

On Wednesday at approximately 2:19 a.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to a residence in the 3300 block of Young Ave on a stabbing call.

Upon arrival, officers located the 38-year-old man in the front yard with an apparent injury to

his body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

On scene, the preliminary investigation indicates the victim and the suspect knew each other and

were in a confrontation prior to the assault.

The suspect left the area after the assault.

Officers along with police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, but were unsuccessful. The

suspect is described as a white male, medium build, 5’6”- 5’9”.



Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are investigating this homicide.

Information and details are subject to change and will be updated as the case evolves.

It is believed this homicide is not a random act as both the suspect and victim knew each other.



Anyone with information with regard to this homicide is asked to contact one of the following:

Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600, Detectives at 517-483-6855 and 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867, message the Lansing Police Department on Facebook.

https://goo.gl/maps/FujrY1dK3ZmDCH8SA