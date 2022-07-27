LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help with three cases this week, including one retail fraud case and two people wanted for felony arrest.

CASE ONE

LPD is asking for any information for a retail fraud that took place on July 19, 2022, in south Lansing. The accused stole over $1,700 worth of merchandise and left in a Jeep Wrangler that was painted red.

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

CASE TWO

Yalana Jemyr Wilson

LPD is searching for Yalana Jemyr Wilson, a female who is 36-years-old, standing at 5 feet 5 inches, weighing around 144 pounds. Wilson has black hair with brown eyes.

Wilson has a felony warrant for assault.

CASE THREE

Matthew Scott Mclouth II

LPD is searching for Matthew Scott Mclouth II, a male who is 28-years-old standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 158 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mclouth has a felony warrant for dangerous drugs.