BREAKING: Man charged in cold case murder of MSU student 6 years later

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Breaking News this afternoon 6 News as learned exclusively that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the prime suspect in a cold case disappearance and presumed death of a Michigan State University student.

53-year-old Brad Cournaya who is already behind bars on an unrelated criminal conviction is now facing charges of open murder in the unsolved case involving Krista Lueth.

Lueth went missing on October 2014. At the time, she was Cournaya’s girlfriend. You can watch the full story of her disappearance in the video below.

Michigan State Police detectives named Cournaya as the number one suspect in her disappearance and said over the past six years, that has never changed.

To this day, Lueth’s body has not been found.

However, her driver’s license and cell phone were discovered along US-127 South of Lansing near where Cournaya’s vehicle had broken down the night she went missing.

Assistant Ingham Count Prosecutor Bill Crino tells 6 News Cournaya will be arraigned within 7-14 days of the charges being filed.

<<<Stay with 6 News for updates on this unsolved cold case.