Know these guys? The Lansing Police Department could use your help.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If any of the people pictured below seem familiar to you, the Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan could use your help.

Anyone with information on the three cases is asked to call Crime Stopper at 517-483-STOP.

CASE ONE

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

According to Crime Stoppers, the individual pictured above has been linked to a case involving a stolen car.

The theft occurred on Nov. 27, 2022, at the 800 block of South Martin Luther King Blvd.

The car that was stolen was a silver 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with a large dent in the back passenger door.

CASE TWO

Lansing police are searching for 34-year-old Emillio Bennito-Ray Lira.

He is 5-Foot-10, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Lira is wanted for assault.

CASE THREE

Do you know Ahmad Rashad Ross?

Ros is 40-years-old, standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing around 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Ross is wanted for failure to appear.