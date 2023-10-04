LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help solving two different vehicle theft and locating two people with felony warrants.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for any information related to a vehicle theft that happened the morning of Oct. 1 on the 4600 block of Wildwood Avenue. Police say the suspect is a juvenile Black male.

If you have information about this case, you may call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Do you know anything about this stolen box truck? The Lansing Police Department is asking tips about a box truck theft that happened during the afternoon of Sept. 24 on the 4900 block of South Cedar Street.

If you have information about this case, you may call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Autumn Michele Lowe

Female, 38, 5-foot-5, 110 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Lowe has a felony warrant for dangerous drugs out of Lansing.

Keyana Latrice Moore

Female, 30, 5-foot-8, 280 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Moore has a felony warrant for aggravated assault out of Lansing.

If you have information that could help police locate Lowe or Moore, you may call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.