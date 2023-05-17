Do you recognize any of these three? (Photos/Michigan State University/Jackson Police Department/DeWitt Township Police Department)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple mid-Michigan law enforcement agencies are asking for your help this week.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

At Michigan State University, police are looking for an alleged serial credit card thief.

From January to March 2023, multiple credit cards were stolen from buildings on MSU’s campus.

The suspect has been described as a man in his mid-20’s. He’s around 6 feet tall.

(Photos/Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety)

(Photo/Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety)

The suspect has been seen driving a silver Chevrolet sedan during the thefts. Officials said the car could possibly be an Impala model.

Meanwhile, Jackson police are looking for Ricardo Jose Rodriguez who is wanted for cocaine possession.

(Photo/Jackson Police Department)

Rodriguez, 31, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs around 160 pounds.

Finally, in Dewitt Township, police are looking for Terrell Dequan King.

King, 26, is wanted for a felony involving alleged criminal sexual conduct against a minor and accosting children for immoral purposes.

(Photo/DeWitt Township Police Department)

He is 5-foot-10 and weighs around 210 pounds, He has black hair and brown eyes.