LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you have information that leads to local police locating these people who are wanted for felony warrants, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

If you believe your tip could lead to police solving a case, you may contact Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP. If your information is an emergency or time sensitive, please call 911 or the appropriate police agency first.

Gerald Daniel Wozniak

Male, 45, 5’11”, 175 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wozniak has a warrant for aggravated assault out of Lansing.

Joseph Amante Terrieon Bradley

Male, Age 19, 6’01”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Bradley has a warrant for armed robbery out of Lansing.