LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three men are wanted in Lansing and Jackson for this week’s installment of Crime Stoppers.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Lansing police are looking for Alejandro Jerelle Quintero.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Quintero, 37, is wanted for intimidation. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs around 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers in Lansing are also looking for Gunner Lee York, 27.

He is wanted for a drug offense in Lansing.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

York is 5-foot-5 and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Jackson Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Luther Lamont Hall.

He is wanted for a drug offense.

(Photo/Jackson Police Department)

Hall is 6-feet tall and weighs around 280 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.