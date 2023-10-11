LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You might be the difference that helps the Lansing Police Department solve a 2008 homicide cold case, or recent cases of retail fraud and vehicle theft.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Corey Williams was murdered in 2008 and his murder remains unsolved.

The Lansing Police Department is still searching for tips related to a 2008 homicide cold case.

Corey Williams, 27, was found in the Grand River with a gunshot wound on March 15, 2008. Williams was a father, son, and brother, and is remembered for being a math whiz and a great player on the basketball court.

Anybody with information that could lead to identifying a suspect in William’s murder may contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Lansing police are asking for help gathering the identities of a young group responsible for a retail fraud that happened on Oct. 3 and a vehicle theft on Sept. 30.

Both incidents happened in the south end of Lansing. If you can identify any of the people in the photo, you may contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.