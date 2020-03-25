Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 1 wanted for bench warrants

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance identifying one person and to help find one person wanted for bench warrants. They are pictured left to right:

Request to Identify:

The MSU Police Department is asking for your help to identify this subject as part of a larceny and credit card fraud investigation. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Tamara Lynn Kohnke is a 27-year-old female who stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. Kohnke has brown hair and brown eyes. Kohnke has multiple Bench Warrants out of Lansing and Eaton County.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.





