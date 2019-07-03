Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies







LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Request for Information:

During the afternoon of June 29, 2019 the Lansing Police Department responded to a bank robbery that occurred on the 3100 block of East Saginaw Street. The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old, 5’7” to 5’10”, and has a medium build. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Marchello Deon Wingfield is a 36-year-old black male who stands 6’5″ tall and weighs 350 pounds. Wingfield has black hair and brown eyes. Wingfield has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the city of Lansing.

Cecelia Ranae Flores is an 18-year-old white female who stands 5’3″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. Flores has a Felony Warrant for Receiving Stolen Property out of the city of Lansing.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.





