Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance identifying one person and to help find two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Request to Identify:

Fraudulent checks have been passed at several banking institutions in the Mid-Michigan area. The accused will break into cars and steal the identity of one person, and then steal checks and credit cards from another. The accused will then fill out the stolen checks in payment to the person whose identity was stolen. The accused then gets someone who looks similar to the stolen identity to cash the checks. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a subject that has been involved in this fraudulent activity and driving a white Nissan SUV. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Alfred Lee Thurmond III is a 23-year-old male who stands 6’1″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Thurmond has black hair and brown eyes. Thurmond has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of DeWitt.

Corey Lee Toms is a 48-year-old male who stands 6’2″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. Toms has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of DeWitt.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.





