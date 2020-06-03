Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance identifying three people and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

Request to Identify:

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying three subjects wanted for questioning in the larceny of a firearm. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of May 24, 2020 in the south end of Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Brian Keith Henry is a 58-year-old male who stands 6’2″ tall and weighs 214 pounds. Henry has black hair and brown eyes. henry has a Felony Warrant for intent to murder out of Lansing.

Jamesqucent Dorcono Gidron is a 51-year-old male who stands 6’3″ tall and weighs 220 pounds. Gidron has a Felony Warrant for intent to murder out of Lansing.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.