Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Request to Identify:

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that broke into a business on the 900 block of West Holmes Road and stole multiple items from the drink coolers. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Deric Eugene Earls is a 46-year-old white male who stands 6’0″ tall and weighs 212 pounds. Earls has brown hair and hazel eyes. Earls has a Felony Warrant for Criminal Sexual Conduct out of Lansing.

Jesus Miguel-Refugio Valdez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who stands 5’7″ tall and weighs 145 pounds. Valdez has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of Lansing.

Kelley Tyrone Whitt is a 54-year-old black male who stands 6’0″ tall and weighs 220 pounds. Whitt has a Felony Warrant for Destruction of Property out of Lansing.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.