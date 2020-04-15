Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information identifying these persons. The Brighton case is pictured in the top row and the Jackson case is the bottom row.

Request to Identify

The Michigan State Police posts in Brighton and Jackson are working on multiple party store burglaries and ATM thefts in the area. The individuals involved appear to be focusing on stealing or attempting to steal ATMs. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or any of the incidents, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

