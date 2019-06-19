Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identity, 2 wanted for felonies







LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Request for Information:

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that committed an unlawful use of a financial transaction device. The incident occurred on May 19, 2019. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Allen Wayne Wilson III is a 42-year-old white male who stands 5’11″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. Wilson has brown hair and brown eyes. Wilson has a Felony Warrant for dangerous drugs and flight to avoid out of Jackson.

Chantwan Devontay Watkins is a 25-year-old black male who stands 5’9″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. Watkins has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.





