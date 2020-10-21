Crime Stoppers: 1 request for info, 1 person wanted for felony warrant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking one request for information and one subject wanted for a felony warrant.

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred during the evening hours of October 18 on the 6800 block of S. Cedar St.

If you have info regarding the identity of the person or incident, contact CRIME STOPPERS: 517-483-STOP (7867).

Jason Scott is age 44, 5’9”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes Scott has an absconder warrant for receiving stolen property out of Lansing, Michigan.

Crime Stoppers is always anonymous, and needs just the info you’re able to provide.