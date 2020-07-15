Crime Stoppers: 1 request for information, 1 attempt to identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance with one request for information and identifying one person, who is pictured.

Request for Information:

During the early morning hours of July 12, 2020, the Lansing Police Department responded to a call of shots fired with multiple victims on the 4900 block of Dunckel Road. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request to Identify:

During the afternoon of July 1, an unknown subject stole a vehicle from the 1200 block of South Washington Avenue in the City of Lansing. The subject has short black hair, average build, and is approximately 6 feet tall.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.