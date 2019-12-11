Crime Stoppers: 1 request for information, 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information on two burglaries and locating two persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Attempt to Identify

The Lansing Police Department is seeking information related to the burglary of two stores on the 400 block of East Edgewood Boulevard in the city of Lansing. A silver SUV was the vehicle utilized in at least one of the burglaries. The incidents occurred during the early hours of December 9, 2019. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or these incidents, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483‐ STOP.

Wanted For Felonies

Deandre Deshawn Dukes

Dukes is a black male, Age 31, 5’9”, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

James Hulon Boaz

Boaz is a white male, Age 38, 5’6”, 135 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He has a felony warrant for larceny out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP