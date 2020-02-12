Crime Stoppers: 1 request for information, 3 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a homicide and locating three persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:
Request for information
The Lansing Police Department is seeking anyone with information regarding the homicide of 23-year-old Shaquin Dawayne Williams that occurred during the early morning hours of August 24, 2019 at 4880 S Waverly Rd. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.
Wanted For Felonies
Norman Robert Kuhn
Kuhn is a male, Age 39, 5’9”, 236 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He has a felony warrant for obstructing out of Lansing.
Ted Taylor
Taylor is a male, Age 44, 5’4”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for obstructing out of Lansing.
Ceasare Deshaun Jackson
Jackson is a male, Age 38, 5’8″, 178 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He has a felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender out of Lansing.
If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP