Crime Stoppers: 1 request to identify

Request to Identify

The Lansing Police Department needs assistance in identifying a subject that slashed multiple tires. The incident occurred during the evening of April 28th and the morning of April 29th, 2020 on the 600 block of Michigan Avenue. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

