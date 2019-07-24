Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 1 wanted for felony

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying suspects and locating one wanted for a felony. They are pictured left to right:

Attempt to Identify 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that committed an armed robbery on the 6700 block of South Cedar Street. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of July 22, 2019. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject or the pictured witness, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Lansing Police Department is trying to identify three subjects that have made more than one attempt to break into a residence in the southwest side of Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense

Linda May Olson

Olson is a white female. She’s 32 years old, stands 5’2″ and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





