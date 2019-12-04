Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 1 wanted for felony

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two suspects and locating one person wanted for felonies.

Attempt to Identify 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that stole a wallet containing close to $1000. The suspect is described as a 20-30 year old black male, approximately 5’11”, heavy set, and last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying two young men that used stolen credit cards at a business in South Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted For Felonies

Roger Luis Reyes-Gonzales

Reyes-Gonzales is a white male, Age 23, 5’7”, 165 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for a weapons offense out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





