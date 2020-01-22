Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 1 wanted for felony

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying suspects in two cases and locating one person wanted for a felony.

Attempt to Identify 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that that committed a 4th degree sexual assault on a minor. The incident occurred in the area of South Waverly Road and Hunters Ridge Drive on January 3, 2020. The suspect is described as a 30-40 year old Asian male with short black hair, and is approximately 130 pounds and 5’6” tall. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying three subjects that

committed an armed robbery in North Lansing. The incident occurred during the evening hours December 20, 2019 on the 300 block of North Walnut Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted For Felonies

Demarcus Earljuan Lane

Lane is a black male, 31 years old, 6’, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





