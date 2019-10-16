Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two suspects and locating two people wanted for a felonies.

Attempt to Identify 1

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a subject wanted for a larceny offense.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a subject that stole a wallet from a vehicle and proceeded to use the stolen card at various locations in Lansing. The theft occurred on October 5th in Holt. The subject was driving a maroon Chevrolet HHR with front-end damage.

Wanted for a Felony Offense

Francoi Gamal Camel

Camel is a black male who is 18-years-old an stands at 5-foot-8. He is 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing.

Michael Ray Holcomb

Michael is a 29-year-old white male who is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Holcomb is wanted on multiple warrants for failure to appear from Lansing, East Lansing, and Eaton County.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.