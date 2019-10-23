Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two suspects and locating two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured from left to right:

Attempt to Identify 1

During the early morning hours of October 10th 2019, an unknown subject

maliciously cut fiber optic cables on four different poles around the 1200 block of East Michigan Avenue in the City of Lansing. These cables provide a multitude telecommunications services in the area. The cables appear to have been intentionally cut by a subject described as and 5’-5’2” and last seen wearing light colored pants, white shoes, a tan hat, a light colored sweatshirt, and a camo vest. They was also carrying a camo backpack. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery that occurred on the 400 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue in the City of Lansing. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of July 30, 2019. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 40 years old, 5’6” and has an average build with acne scars on his face. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted For Felonies

Antwan Armisted

Armisted is a white male. He’s 39 years old, stands 5’11″ and weighs about 380 pounds. Armisted has black hair and brown eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for home invasion out of Lansing.

Brandon Adam Malone

Malone is a black male. He’s 32 years old, stands 6’1” and weighs about 200 pounds. Malone has black hair and brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP