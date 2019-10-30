Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 2 wanted for felonies







This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two suspects and locating two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured from left to right:

Attempt to Identify 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that committed the theft of a Bobcat Caterpillar and a load trailer from the 2000 block of Grand River Access. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of October 3, 2019. The subject was driving a white dually pickup truck. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Eaton Count Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a subject wanted for

larceny. The subject is a white male with dark hair and a long ponytail. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted For Felonies

Jonathan Sylvester Beck

Beck is a black male. He’s 33 years old, stands 5’11″ and weighs about 270 pounds. Beck has black hair and brown eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for aggravated assault out of Lansing.

Shaneka Lashae Wells

Wells is a black female. She’s 29 years old, stands 5’8” and weighs about 200 pounds. Wells has black hair and brown eyes. She has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





