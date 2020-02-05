Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying suspects in two cases and locating two people wanted for a felonies.



Attempt to Identify 1



The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying three subjects that tried to break into an ATM. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of December 20th of 2019 on the 5100 block of Grand River Avenue. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.



Attempt to Identify 2



The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a female that stole a wallet from a residence and proceeded to use the stolen credit card at a business in Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.



Wanted For Felonies



Amanda Marie Campbell



Campbell is a 38-year-old woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds. Ms. Campbell has a felony warrant for forgery out of the City of Lansing.



Jamar Demaine Brown



Brown is 44-years-old, 5-foot-9 and 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Brown has a felony warrant for Larceny out of the City of Lansing.



If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP