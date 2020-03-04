Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 2 wanted for felonies







This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information on identifying two persons and locating two persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Attempt to Identify

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying two subjects that broke into a business on the 3100 block of East Michigan Avenue. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of February 18, 2020. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted For Felonies

Jeffrey Alan Bryant

Bryant is a male, Age 42, 5’6”, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for arson out of Lansing.

Deshawn Reoml Thompson

Thompson is a male, Age 18, 5’7”, 135 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has two felony warrants for larceny out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





