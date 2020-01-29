Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 4 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying suspects in two cases and locating four persons wanted for a felonies. They are pictured clockwise beginning from the left.

Attempt to Identify 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a male subject that assaulted a female at a South Lansing business when she asked him to stop yelling. The incident occurred during the late evening hours on January 18, 2020. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Michigan State University Police Department is asking for your help to

identify this subject as part of a larceny from an automobile investigation that

occurred in Ramp 6 as well as a fraud investigation. If you have any information

regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime

Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted For Felonies

Braxtyn Michael Swagart

Swagart is a male, 23 years old, 6’, 185 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He has a felony warrant for traffic offense out of Lansing.

David Lee Brown

Brown is a male, 36 years old, 5’8″, 190 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. He has a parole violation out of Lansing.

*** IN CUSTODY *** Dennis Ray Green

Green is a male, 50 years old, 5’9″, 165 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. He has two felony warrants for burglary out of Lansing.

Ahmad Rashad Ross

Ross is a male, 37 years old, 5’8″, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. He has a parole violation out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP