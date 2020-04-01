Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information identifying three persons. They are pictured beginning with the top row:

Request to Identify 1 (top row)

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a male and a female subject that broke into a vehicle during the early morning hours on March 4, 2020 and have been fraudulently using stolen credit cards at businesses in the Lansing area. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request to Identify 2 (bottom row)

The Eaton County Sheriffs Office needs help identifying a male subject involved in a fraud investigation. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP