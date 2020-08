Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Crime Stoppers this week needs your help in identifying two people related to a shooting that occurred on the 4800-4900 block of South Waverly Road in Lansing.

Witnesses said they heard an argument and shots fired, leaving one person injured.

Police are trying to identify the people involved. If you know anything about the people in the pictures above, please contact Crime stoppers at 517-483-STOP.