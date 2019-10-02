Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 1 wanted for felony

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two suspects and locating one wanted for a felony. They are pictured left to right:

Attempt to Identify 1

The Bath Township Police Department needs help identifying a subject that opened multiple accounts using someone else’s identity. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that is connected to a home invasion where a purse was stolen. The subject then used the stolen credit cards to make purchases at multiple locations throughout the Lansing area. The subject is described as a black male wearing a dark camouflage sweatshirt and was driving a white SUV. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense

Brian Thomas Leach

Leach is a white male. He’s 35 years old, stands 5’10” and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for vehicle theft out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





