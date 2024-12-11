LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs your help identifying a few people involved in two car thefts in Lansing.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can receive up to a $1,000 award.

Cedar Street Car Theft

The Lansing Police Department is asking for any information that could identify two people who stole a white Dodge Charger from the 300 block of North Cedar Street on Nov. 4. They were dropped off at the scene in a small white SUV.

American Road Car Theft

The Lansing Police Department is asking for any information that could identify three people who stole a vehicle from a business on the 600 block of American Road on Oct. 27.