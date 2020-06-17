Crime Stoppers: 2 requests for information, 1 attempt to identify, 1 wanted for felony

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance with two requests for information, identifying one person and to help find one person wanted for a felony. They are pictured above from left to right.

Request for Information 1:

The Lansing Police Department is seeking any information related to the arson of an apartment building. The incident occurred during the evening hours of May 29th on the 4400 block of Seaway Drive. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request for Information 2 (no photo):

During the evening hours of May 31st, the Lansing Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint that occurred on the 900 block of West Cavanaugh Road. During the incident, two unidentified subjects forcibly entered the residence and advised that they were trying to hide from an unknown subject. Multiple rounds were located in the parking lot and a vehicle and a residence

were damaged. The subjects that forced entry into the residence are described as a light-complexioned black male with a ponytail and a dark-complexioned black male with a short haircut and wearing a gray sweater and blue bandana. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request to Identify:

The Lansing Police Department is trying to identify two subjects that made fraudulent purchases using stolen credit cards at a business in the south end of Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

William Henry Kunkel III is a 49-year-old male who stands 5’9″ tall and weighs 148 pounds. Kunkle has brown hair and blue eyes. Kunkel has a Felony Warrant for assault out of Eaton county.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.