Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify, 1 wanted for felony

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying suspects in two cases and locating one person wanted for a felony.

Attempt to Identify 1

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a subject that is wanted for a felonious assault. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying two subjects that broke

into a business on the 1600 block of North Grand River Avenue. The subjects

stole multiple items from the business. If you have any information regarding the

identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517)

483- STOP.

Wanted For Felonies

Jerry Wilson

Wilson is a male, 34 years old, 5’11″, 225 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for assault with intent to murder out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP