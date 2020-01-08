Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify, 1 wanted for felony

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two suspects and locating one person wanted for felonies.

Attempt to Identify 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject broke that into a garage on the 3400 block of West Mount Hope in the City of Lansing. The subject was captured on camera driving an older model Dodge Durango. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that stole

hundreds of dollars worth of equipment from a local Lansing business. The

incident occurred on January 1st on the 1100 Block of North Cedar Street in the City of Lansing. The subject was seen leaving in a small four-door sedan. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted For Felonies

Monica Marie Clifton

Clifton is a white female, Age 37, 5’3”, 115 pounds, blond hair, hazel eyes. She has a felony warrant for fraud out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP