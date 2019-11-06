Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify, 2 requests for information

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two suspects and information on two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured from left to right:

Attempt to Identify 1

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a subject wanted for fraud. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a subject that committed a larceny. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request for Information

Request 1

During the early morning hours of August 24, 2019, homicide occurred on the 4800 block of South Waverly Road in the City of Lansing. The Lansing Police Department is requesting any information you may have regarding this incident. Please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request 2

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a destruction of property incident that occurred during the early morning hours of September 7, 2019. A subject vandalized multiple vehicles at a business on the 4300 block of Pleasant Grove Road in the City of Lansing, which caused thousands of dollars in damages. If you have any information regarding this incident. Please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP